Lauderdale County schools set plan for students to return 5 days a week

The Lauderdale County school system is making changes to its school calendar to have students in classrooms more often during the week, and setting a date for a return to a five-day-a-week schedule.

Starting Sept. 21, prekindergarten through sixth-grade students enrolled in traditional learning will be in classes four days a week.

For seventh- and eighth-grade students, that change begins Sept. 28.

For ninth- through 12th-grade students, that change begins Oct. 5.

Currently all students enrolled in traditional learning are in classrooms two days a week and work remotely the other three days.

According to the plan adopted by the Lauderdale County Board of Education on Monday, all students enrolled in traditional learning will return to classroom five days a week on Oct. 19.

None of these changes apply to students in virtual classes.

