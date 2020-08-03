Lauderdale County schools alter back to school plans

The Lauderdale County School System says students will be in class two days and week and work remotely for three during the first four weeks of the school year.

The school year now is set to begin Aug. 24.

Students will be split into Group A and Group B.

Group A will go to traditional school on Mondays and Tuesdays, then remotely Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Group B will work remotely on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then in-class on Thursdays and Fridays.

The school system hasn't announced how students will be put in groups, but did say that siblings will attend in-person classes on the same days.

About 20 percent of the system's students signed up to attend virtual-only classes this school year. They will have the option to transfer to in-person classes at some point during the school year.