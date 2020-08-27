Lauderdale Co. superintendent: Brooks High School football player has coronavirus

A Brooks High School football player tested positive for coronavirus after he started feeling bad over the weekend, according to Lauderdale County School System Superintendent Jon Hatton.

The student has not been in school or at practice since he started feeling ill. Hatton said the student did not have symptoms at last week's football game.

Hatton said some other students are in quarentine but didn't disclose an exact number. Student did not have symptoms at last Thursday's game.

