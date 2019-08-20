Clear
Jemison High School announces partnership with Auburn University

Students have access to a $1 million 3-D printer that's only in one other high school in Huntsville.

Students at Jemison High School are using a $1 million 3-D printer thanks to a new partnership with Auburn University.

Some juniors and seniors have a new class where they can build almost anything with plastics and metals.

A partnership with Auburn University allows students to learn firsthand how the manufacturing trade works.

WAAY 31 got the chance to speak with the teacher of the additive manufacturing program about what students can look forward to this year.

"We need new blood coming in, with new ideas, excited to work, wanting to work. Those types of things are what we're looking for in the industry," said Matthew Basaraba.

This year, students will learn how to build a tear drop camper along with working on some exciting projects they can't announce just yet.

