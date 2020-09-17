‘Individual associated’ with Academy for Academics & Arts in Huntsville has coronavirus

A person associated with the Academy for Academics & Arts in Huntsville has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a message sent to parents, the individual's last know date on campus was Tuesday.

It does not say if the individual is a student, teacher, staff member or other connected to the school.

The message said Huntsville City Schools has contacted all those who were directly exposed to the person, and that anyone directly exposed will be self-quarantining.

The school also has been disinfected.