Private schools in Madison County open for in-person classes

Students at some private schools in Madison County already returned to the classroom. WAAY 31 learned why those schools are confident in-school learning is safe when all three public school districts in the county are starting online only.

Alisha Hamilton, Principal at Huntsville Christian Academy, told WAAY 31 the coronavirus may be forcing teachers, students and staff to take extra precautions, but there's a sense of normalcy with students back in the classroom.

"Our students have been very adherent and cooperative with that," said Hamilton. "I think that we've been in this pandemic, this new way of life, since March and the children have adapted fairly well with understanding social distancing, the need for a mask."

Hamilton explained religion is a guiding factor in the schools decisions.

"We're a Christian school, our primary objective Monday through Friday is to witness the gospel to our kids and that's just as important as an educational platform," said Hamilton.

Along with Hamilton, the principal at Holy Family School, Billy Roy, said they're comfortable having in person classes.

"Our classes are small, we know our families well, and so we can socially distance," said Roy.

The schools have upped their cleaning methods. They are checking temperatures and doing health screening for students and faculty each day. Holy Family School is taking it a step further and cunducting temperature checks throughout the day to make sure students aren't hiding symptoms.

"At the end of the day for two reasons: to make sure they haven't gotten sick while at school because that happens in elementary school students, and to make sure parents haven't pulled that trick on us."

Hamilton said parents signed a release acknowledging the risks of catching the virus from in-person classes.

"Can we guarantee COVID's not going to happen? Obviously not, nobody could give that type of assertion that it's not going to happen," said Hamilton.

Both schools are eager to be back in school.