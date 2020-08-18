Huntsville police collect school supply donations for local students

Some students in Huntsville City Schools will be getting new and free school supplies all thanks to the Huntsville Police Department.

The department collected donations of school supplies from the community for about a month. They collected backpacks, colored pencils, notebooks and much more. The supplies will be distributed to students in need.

The department says with so many families struggling during the pandemic, now was as good a time as ever to provide families some assistance.

"It was especially important this year to have that community partnership and support the children in our community," said Sgt. Grady Thigpen with Huntsville police.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley was there Tuesday morning to collect the items. She says they'll be distributing the items to students at the schools as well as keeping some of the items for when students return in person.