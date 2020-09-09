Clear
Huntsville parents have until Wednesday night to choose schooling option

Huntsville City School parents have until Wednesday at midnight to decide whether their kids will do traditional or virtual schooling.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 5:09 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

Huntsville City School parents have until midnight Wednesday to decide whether they're sending their kids to a traditional setting or continuing virtual learning.

Next week the district will bring students back to school for the first time in six months.

If parents choose in-person learning for their students, they will see signs telling people to social distance and to wear masks.

Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools spokesperon, said the district chose to bring students back with a staggered start as they adjust to in-person learning.

"It allows us to ensure that we are being efficient in maximizing our building space in order to ensure social distancing among students," said Williams.

Williams said the number of students going back to the classroom fluctuates every day. The district will have a final count on Thursday once parents make their final decisions on traditional or virtual learning.

For students who do go back to traditional learning, every school has a nurse and isolation rooms for anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Students will have lunch in the classroom so there aren't large gatherings. Both recess and gym will have specific areas for social distancing. 

Williams explained the district is paying attention to student safety by monitoring the number of coronavirus cases and the risk factor in the area.

“The beauty of our district reset plan is it allows us to be flexible in the event that we continue to experience a high number of cases or the event that the number of cases increases significantly, we are in the position where we can go back to remote learning if needed," said Williams.

Williams said the district recommends families pick the option they feel is best for their students. He said they want families to know they're doing everything they can to keep students and faculty safe when they walk through the school doors. 

