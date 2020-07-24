Huntsville daycare and learning center prepping to reopen in August

Daycares across Madison County are preparing for the back to school rush.

While some families may need them more than ever, the state is currently limiting the number of children allowed. WAAY 31 learned how one daycare and learning center is getting ready after closing because of coronavirus almost 5 months ago.

At All God's Children Academy, they've been closed for 4 months, but are preparing to reopen their daycare in August. They can't wait to welcome everyone back, but with coronavirus being a major concern, they'll be screening everyone before coming in. You must also wear a mask and if your temperature is higher than 100.4, you can't enter.

"We will take extra precautions to make sure that your children, your babies, are safe," said Carmen Boone.

Boone told us All God's Children Academy usually serves more than 50 kids at a time, but with coronavirus restrictions, it can now only help about half that number.

When she reopens next month, parents will see several new precautions in the classroom. You can expect to see children spaced six feet apart, helping them keep their masks on and daily temperature checks.

Beatrice McCray is the director of the academy and she knows how important it is to stay healthy and open, especially with all public schools in Madison County relying on online-only learning for the first nine weeks.

"We do miss them and we're doing all we can. The reason for the reopening and staying closed so long is so we can be prepared to bring them back. We're more concerned with the safety of the children and the safety of the families," she said.

McCray and Boone told us they’re working on creative ways to make this year fun for the kids no matter what, and they say the quality of education will not change.

"That teacher must get in and get involved with the children, hands on. We know that with COVID-19, it may cause a little problem, but we still plan to teach," said Boone.

Boone also told us they're working on a plan to help students who are working through school online, virtually, so they can be a helping hand to those parents who need it.

At the academy, Boone told us they will encourage all children to wash their hands often and the staff will sanitize everything daily.