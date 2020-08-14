Huntsville Junior High gets ready for school

Huntsville City Schools are gearing up for the first day of virtual classes.

On Friday, Huntsville Junior High passed out schedules and laptops to students.

Both the principal and vice principal of Huntsville Junior High told WAAY 31 they're grateful they had this opportunity to see students and interact with them even for a short amount of time.

“Everybody was like ‘oh my gosh we’re so happy to see you! How was your summer, what have you been doing, do you need any help, can you log on?’” said Vice Principal Evelyn Coffey.

Huntsville Junior High is giving every student a laptop. Even with school starting Monday, it's not too late to get yours.

“We always know that there are some exceptions to the rules," said Principal Gregory L. Hicks. "We know that parents have to care for children and have to work, so we’re not just going to kick them away. Just give us a call here at the school and we will meet them out here. We want to stay as safe as possible.”

Hicks said not being able to see students in person every day is an adjustment, but they will make the most of virtual learning.

“It’s a little bit different, but that’s okay we work around it," said Hicks. "We’re teachers, we can do anything.”

Hicks said being socially distant while passing out schedules and laptops was a succes. They hope to find other ways to have socially distant events with students in the future.