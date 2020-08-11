Huntsville Hospital CEO discusses students returning to class

The CEO of Crestwood Hospital, Pam Hudson, explained how students can safely return to the classroom across North Alabama.

Several districts in the area have already pushed back the start of school. Lincoln County Schools is dealing with four confirmed cases less than a week after school started.

Hudson said she knows a lot of parents are concerned. She explained that’s why it’s so important to follow every coronavirus guideline. Hudson believes if that happens, districts can limit the number of cases and keep everyone safe.

“The goal here is to contain the number of cases. The virus is here. We are trying to keep the transmission rate low so we can identify cases and when they’re in the school system can do contact tracing. You don’t want a ‘whoops, we’ve got to close the schools.’ You want to find Joe in third grade in Mrs. Smiths class and tested positive. He sits next to these three kids. We are pretty sure they’ve kept their masks on and social distancing. Then little Joe didn’t give it to anyone. Parents, if you’re choosing to go with that in school option, we need everybody working together to keep kids safe,” said Hudson.

Hudson said Crestwood’s biggest concern right now is the same as Huntsville Hospitals, having enough staff.