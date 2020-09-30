Huntsville High School forfeits football game with multiple team members in quarantine

Huntsville High School is forfeiting its upcoming football game against Albertville on Friday, Oct. 2, due to multiple people on the team being in self-quarantine.

The school’s next game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, against Austin High School at Milton Frank Stadium.

