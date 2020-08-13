Huntsville Helping Hands to host back to school drive

Huntsville Helping Hands will be hosting a backpack giveaway this Saturday providing 100 kids in the Huntsville area with backpacks, school supplies and food.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Church of Huntsville and pre-registration is required.

Huntsville Helping Hands Chairperson Aylene Amato Valentin says their focus is on providing these materials to immigrant children, specifically. The organization has been working with schools and community leaders to identify these children.

“The idea came about because we were looking at how we can help our Hispanic community more and we thought about it two months ago and we thought that more than anything when someone goes to school, they need supplies,” Valentin said.

The backpacks include all supplies on the list for Huntsville City Schools, along with a bag full of food and a packet of community resources for parents. Valentin says this giveaway is made possible thanks to a community-wide effort.

“All things that have been donated, all donations, all supplies—they have been completely from the community, different donors,” Valentin said.

Valentin says that this event not only provides important back to school resources to students and their families, but also helps teachers in the school district.

“The teachers are also happy because I speak to some of the teachers in the local schools that can also refer to their children and that’s one more resource for them, so that not everything falls on the schools,” Valentin said.

Spanish speaking volunteers will be available Saturday. To register a child for the event, visit the Huntsville Helping Hands Facebook page. To donate, go to the United Church of Huntsville website.