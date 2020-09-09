Huntsville City Schools teacher gives message to parents and students

This evening we are hearing from a teacher in Huntsville City Schools who has a message for parents and students starting back to traditional school on Monday.

Lee High School English teacher Stephanie Hyatt says she and fellow teachers ask parents to have patience with them.

She says teachers are not only having to manage their students in the traditional classroom setting, but also have to keep up with the students who are online.

Hyatt says communication is very important.

"There's a way to send notes through Schoology, do that. If you have ways to text or use group-me or whatever your teachers have provided, as a way to communicate, communicate with them if you get behind tell us. I don't know a single teacher who isn't willing to work with kids," said Hyatt.

Hyatt says agendas and planners will be especially handy this year. Students should write down their day-to-day assignments.