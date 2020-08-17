Huntsville City Schools starts new year with virtual learning only; update expected Monday afternoon

Students in Huntsville City Schools started class Monday morning. They're starting the new school year with at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.

This afternoon, we expect an update from Superintendent Christie Finley and other administrators. She will speak at 1 p.m. about the first day and do a brief Q&A.

The announcement about virtual learning only was made in a joint news conference with all three Madison County school districts on July 22.

After the nine weeks, parents may have the option to continue an all virtual learning program or have their students go back to the classroom.

You can find more information about the district's back to school plan here.