Huntsville City Schools starts meal delivery service

Huntsville City Schools is starting a meal delivery service on Monday, Aug. 31.

The district says its Child Nutrition Department will deploy buses and the Summer Food Service van weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meals include breakfast and lunch.

The district says students must be registered in Huntsville City Schools and qualify for free and reduced lunches or have a positive lunch balance.

Meals are available at the following locations:

-Boys and Girls Club

-Cherokee Bend Apartments

-Garden Cove

-Meadow Hills

-Merrimac Manor

-Northwoods area

-Olympia Gardens Apartments

-Parks and Recreation (Apollo)

-Rain Tree Apartments

-Shady Grove Mobile Homes