Huntsville City Schools starts meal delivery service

Huntsville City Schools is starting a meal delivery service on Monday, Aug. 31.
The district says its Child Nutrition Department will deploy buses and the Summer Food Service van weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meals include breakfast and lunch.
The district says students must be registered in Huntsville City Schools and qualify for free and reduced lunches or have a positive lunch balance.
Meals are available at the following locations:
-Boys and Girls Club
-Cherokee Bend Apartments
-Garden Cove
-Meadow Hills
-Merrimac Manor
-Northwoods area
-Olympia Gardens Apartments
-Parks and Recreation (Apollo)
-Rain Tree Apartments
-Shady Grove Mobile Homes