Huntsville City Schools remind parents, students that bus routes are updated weekly

All changes will take effect each Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville City Schools want to remind parents and students that Apple Bus Company will be updating its bus routes weekly.

All changes will take effect each Wednesday. Parents are encouraged to make sure their child's route hasn't changed each Tuesday after 6 p.m.

To find out more on how you can learn if your child's bus route has been updated, click here.

