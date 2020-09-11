Huntsville City Schools preparing classrooms for students to return on Monday

Educators and other Huntsville City School staff members are working hard today to make sure classrooms are ready for a successful, and safe, resumption of traditional in-school learning on Monday.

It's work that is expected to go on throughout this weekend.

Huntsville City Schools says the main goal of Friday is making sure all safety precautions are ready for Monday, at schools across the district, staff members are going to every classroom and safe room to make sure there are cleaning supplies.

"The anticipation. It's like Christmas Eve almost," said teacher, Josie Craig.

Third-grade teacher Josie Craig says she's ready to see her students again after six long months apart.

"I just can't wait to see bodies in their seats even if they are masked bodies. I just think it's going to be great," said Craig.

On Friday the district spent the day making sure classrooms are stocked with PPE and cleaning supplies.

"That includes Oxivir spray, hand sanitizer, as well as some disposable gloves," said Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools.

They are also ensuring every desk has a plexi-glass shield.

"Our operations and facilities team, they are around the city today making sure those are delivered to schools and to make sure they have time to get those set up before Monday," said Williams.

The district is also setting up health-check stations at the fronts of schools.

"Every day when a teacher arrives on campus, they will be given a temperature check and they will be asked a series of health-related questions," said Williams.

Craig says teachers spent Friday organizing classrooms.

"We have been working hard to get our rooms ready, spacing out desks," said Craig.

She says with all the safety precautions in place, she's ready to teach in-person again.

"Of course, there's so much uncertainty about this whole COVID situation, but I think the benefits of being in school far outweigh any nervousness that I have," said Craig.

Elementary and middle school students start back Monday and high school students return on September 21.

The district says all safety precautions should be in place by tonight, and teachers will be spending the weekend organizing and decorating their classrooms.