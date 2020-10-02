Huntsville City Schools prepares to bring back students five days a week

In 3 weeks, Huntsville City Schools plans to bring its students back full-time.

The district made the announcement Thursday night, saying students will be able to start the new, 5-day a week in class schedule October 26.

The district says the main focus over the next month is stock up on cleaning supplies.

They also plan to make sure teachers and principals are on the same page about safety precautions.

"Feelings are mixed. I'm sure it will be good for the kids back, but in some ways I've kind of enjoyed this part time schedule," said parent, Cyle Lewis.

Parent, Cyle Lewis says it's been difficult adjusting to the Huntsville Virtual Academy and she thinks having her kids back in class 5 days a week will be beneficial.

"You're in a class and you get this body language and physical vibes from the teacher and understand what they were saying, and he was doing it through a screen, so he felt completely lost," said Lewis.

She also expects benefits beyond the classroom.

"I think that it will be more of a normal school situation so because they will be around people every day, that will give them a better chance to build relationships," said Lewis.

Over the next few weeks, the district will be preparing for students to come back every day.

"Our classrooms are going to be restocked, re-equipped with cleaning supplies, so we will be ready to go," said Craig Williams with Huntsville, City Schools.

The district will be ordering desk shields, face shields and meeting with teachers about safety precautions.

"Building leaders are going to continue going over those health protocols with staff members," said Williams.

Lewis says she's thankful measures are being taken to protect her children.

"They are exercising caution and they have shown us they are choosing caution over inconvenience and I think we've seen that so I feel confident in trusting their decision," said Lewis.

The district says parents should be receiving an email today with more information on the new schedule.