Huntsville City Schools prepare to return to 5-days a week for in-person learning

Monday marks the first day Huntsville City School students enrolled in traditional learning will return to the classroom for a full 5-day week.

As Huntsville City School students return to the brick and mortar buildings for a regular 5 days a week they will find multiple safety precautions in place.

Students and teachers will be required to wear a mask or face shield in the buildings and social distancing will be heavily enforced where possible.

They'll be keeping class sizes as small as much as possible and there will also be plenty of hand sanitizer around each school and, desk shields will be fully stocked to practice maximum safety.

The school district told us their number one priority is keeping the personal protective equipment stocked at all times as they keep students in the classroom for the remainder of the year.