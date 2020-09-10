Huntsville City Schools posts video showing how in-person classes will look

We are learning more about what some Huntsville City Schools students will experience when they return to elementary and middle school classrooms on Monday.

Huntsville City Schools released a video earlier today showing what precautions will be taken, including keeping students spaced apart in classrooms and limiting the number of people who move through hallways.

The 25-minute video shows how students will be safely dropped off at school and also how nurses will separate students stopping by to receive their regular medications from any students who might be showing signs of Coronavirus, something many parents say is comforting to know.

"I think it's a good plan they have in place," said parent, Kimberly Wilkinson.

Parent Kimberly Wilkinson says the video reassured her about the decision to send her two children back to traditional school.

"I'm really impressed with all of the stuff they've added, as far as cleaning," said Wilkinson.

The video shows when getting off the school bus, students will have their temperatures checked before going inside. When younger students arrive to school, they will be sent to the gym, where each student will stand on a socially distanced mark on the floor. Then a teacher will come to the gym and walk those children to the classroom.

Once in the classroom, teachers say they will be bringing items, like pencils or hand sanitizer, to children so they won't have to get up out of their seats.

The video shows every other locker being used to allow for social distancing.

For high school students who return to classrooms on September 21, the video shows enough lab equipment so students won't have to share when doing science experiments. Every other row of desks will be blocked off to keep everyone apart.

The video shows every school building will have a clinic for healthy students who just need regular medications, and a safe room for those students who may be showing signs of Coronavirus.

Students will be spaced six feet apart from each other in those rooms and nurses will contact parents to come pick them up.

Wilkinson says she trusts the district but knows there's always a risk.

"Just do the best that you can, but you can't control everybody. I don't think there's any way you can 100 percent make sure they're socially distanced, but i think we'll be fine," said Wilkinson.

The district says all high touch surfaces will be sanitized multiple times a day.

To watch the full video, click here.