Huntsville City Schools parent sees heavier workload with virtual learning

Even though Huntsville City Schools students are just under two weeks into the school year learning virtually, some are already experiencing a heavier workload.

Darsi Duenas has two children in the school system, one in seventh grade and one in eighth grade. Both students attend the same school, yet Duenas says they are experiencing very different school days.

“For my boy who's in seventh grade, the homework isn't that much—it’s a little more relaxed. But, for my daughter in eighth grade, there have been days she finishes her homework at 8:30 to 9:00 at night," Duenas said.

Duenas says that while it is good that students can do homework at their own pace with virtual classes, it also makes the school day much longer than usual.

"It can create a lot more work, all day is dedicated to school, no longer is it from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but as I said, sometimes they end up finishing at 8:30 to 9:00," Duenas said.

She says that some teachers may not realize how long it takes students to complete the homework they are assigning.

“Because sometimes it’s not just an assignment, but an assignment has three or four parts, you have to watch a video, you have to read something and then you have to answer questions or something and it’s a lot for students,” Duenas said.

The reality of virtual classes is challenging for both of her students.

“A lot of stress and frustration, I see them both very, very frustrated, especially when they don't know how to solve a problem, they don't know the answer to a question. It's not like when the teacher is in class, you're in class and you can go to the teacher and ask them—no, now it's a little more complicated," Duenas said.