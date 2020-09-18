Clear

Huntsville City Schools nurses prepare for high school students to return Monday

Two school nurses who work at Grissom High School say the main focus over the next two days will be disinfecting everything in schools one more time and making sure every room has the appropriate personal protective equipment.

We are hearing from nurses in Huntsville City Schools, making last-minute preparations before high school students return to classrooms on Monday.

School nurses say they have been busy contact tracing since the district announced Thursday that 80 people are in quarantine due to Coronavirus.

"Excited to have the kids back in the school, but also a little bit anxious as to what is going to happen," said nurse, Vida Walls.

High school nurses across Huntsville City Schools are doing everything they can to prepare for a school year like no other.

"Being realistic. We do have this situation; we are in the middle of a pandemic and we have to be extra careful," said nurse, Brooke Owens.

To do that, nurses are spending the next few days cleaning and disinfecting any high-contact surfaces

"Cleaned with the victory clean and they will be cleaned between every student," said Walls.

They're also making sure supplies are stocked.

"Gowns, gloves, masks, face shields that we wear when we have a student who is a suspected case of COVID," said Owens.

While juggling all of these preparations, nurses are having to help with contact tracing for Coronavirus cases linked to elementary and middle schools.

It's a task that may increase when high school students head back.

"It's time-consuming, it's doable, but you just have to sit down and take your time and fill it out the proper way," said Walls.

Nurses say while this year will be more work than usual, they will do what they can to ensure schools are as safe as possible.

"We are all in this together and we take it one day at a time," said Walls.

The nurses say they are asking high school students to be hyper-aware of their health, and to go through the Coronavirus symptom checklist every day before coming to school.

