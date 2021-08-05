Huntsville City Schools looking to hire about 30 new teachers

Huntsville City Schools is back and in full swing, but they're currently short-staffed across the district.

The school system has more than 100 positions it is working to fill, and 30 of those positions are for teachers.

Huntsville City Schools is in need of teachers Huntsville City Schools is in need of teachers

A spokesman with the district, Craig Williams, said the teaching shortage really won't impact student learning.

“That could mean a substitute teacher in the classroom," he said. "Ultimately, that means filling in the gap with one of those teachers until a permanent teacher is in that position.”

HCS is the largest school district in North Alabama. Williams said seeing more than 100 job openings on their website might seem like a lot, but it's all relative to its size.

“If you’re comparing apples to apples, versus other school districts that may be half the size that we are, that does explain why it may appear that we do have more vacancies, and that’s primarily because we do have more students," said Williams.

There are 37 schools in the district and HCS is looking to hire about 30 teachers district-wide.

In an attempt to get more employees, HCS is offering $1,000 to both new and current teachers, if they simply take a COVID-19 learning class. All new and current employees like janitors, nurses, or counselors, can earn $500 for taking the COVID-19 learning class also.

Williams wants to remind all potential hiree's that they will put both your health and the student's health first.

“We were the first district to put a mask mandate in place to begin the school year," Williams said.

"Not only is it a commitment to the health and safety to the students but it’s a commitment to the health and safety of staff members as well. We want to do everything we can to promote a safe learning environment, and ultimately we want to be in a place where we can do teaching and learning in the safest way possible.”

WAAY 31 spoke with several parents on Facebook and they said the teaching shortage isn't noticeable. They said there's about the same number of students in their kids' class this year, compared to last.