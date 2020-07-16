Huntsville City Schools extends deadline for parents to choose virtual school option

The Huntsville City School Board of Education says parents now have until July 24 to decide if students will participate in the all-virtual back to school option.

The announcement came during tonight's meeting.

The original deadline to pick between that and the traditional, in-school option was July 20.

The school year begins Aug. 17.

To read the systems' full plan, click here, and to read some answers about commonly asked questions, click here.

