Huntsville City Schools continues summer meal program after learning of positive coronavirus case

Huntsville City Schools says students can continue receiving free meals after someone associated with Lakewood Elementary tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said in a statement Tuesday morning that it learned of the positive test late Monday night, and “the HCS Facilities team immediately went to Lakewood to sanitize the facility before anyone re-entered campus in order to mitigate risk.” The statement was also sent out to families with students in the district.

The Huntsville City Schools Health Services Department determined people set to be at the school on Tuesday, including staff members involved with the Summer Meal Service Program, were not exposed, according to the statement.

Students will be able to receive the free meals on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s available weekly on Mondays through Fridays. The district’s other meal service site is at Chaffee Elementary, at 7900 Whittier Road.