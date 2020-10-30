Huntsville City Schools complete full week of in-person learning

Friday marked the end of the first full week of in-person learning at Huntsville City Schools.

While the districts dashboard shows 38 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since Monday, it doesn't seem to be dampering spirits.

WAAY 31 checked in today with a parent we spoke with on Monday to find out how everything went.

A spokesperson from the district and the parent we spoke with, both are very happy with how the week has gone and all the safety procedures implemented.

Joseph Pleva has four students in the Huntsville City School District, three go to Huntsville High School and one goes to Hampton Cove Elementary. He said one of the positive things he's experienced as a parent is a reduction in notifications about coronavirus infections.

“I’ve actually noticed this week the number of emails has gone down. You’d thought it would have gone up. I suppose the plan that they have in place seems like it’s working the way that one would hope it would," Pleva said.

Plevas kids are adjusting to being back in the school five days a week. He said the only thing his family is unsure about is the plastic desk shields the high schoolers have to carry from class to class.

"Questioning whether it’s something that actually will help keep them safe or is something that just makes them feel like they’re safer," said Pleva.

The districts spokesperson, Craig Williams, said the district provided every school the desk shields and it was then up to each school whether they mounted them to each desk or had students bring them around. Williams said the district has created a recipe for success with its increased safety procedures like the desk shields, intensive cleaning protocols and smaller class sizes.

"We’ve implemented a myriad of risk mitigation procedures so it’s not necessarily about any one of those in particular, but it’s about how they all come together and work together in order to ultimately create a safe and healthy learning environment, and that’s exactly what we’ve done," said Williams.

He wants to remind parents that keeping schools safe and healthy starts by keeping sick students at home.

The district said they're happy to have welcomed more than 17,000 students and staff back into the school system for a full week.