Huntsville City Schools changing isolation guidelines for students, staff exposed to Covid

The Huntsville City School System is changing how it manages students and staff members who are in close contact with people who test positive for coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the system will require those who have been exposed to temporarily isolate from schools and activities. This could last from 10 to 14 days.

This follows current Alabama Department of Public Health guidance.

More from the school system:

COVID-19 CASE EXCLUSION - Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or are reported to ADPH as being suspected of having COVID-19 should isolate and will be excluded from HCS schools, campuses, and other buildings. The isolation/exclusion time period for a person that tests positive for COVID-19 is 10 days from symptom onset or 10 days from the date a test is administered.

CLOSE CONTACTS EXCLUSION – Students who are close contacts to COVID-19 positive individuals will be excluded from HCS schools, campuses, and other buildings for 14 days. HCS employees who are close contacts to COVID-19 positive individuals will be excluded from HCS schools, campuses, and other buildings for 10 days.

Currently, the exceptions to exclusion include:

• Asymptomatic, fully vaccinated individuals;

• Asymptomatic individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days and have recovered; and

• Asymptomatic students in the k-12 indoor classroom setting that consistently wear masks that were distanced by 3 feet or more of a positive individual that also wore a mask.

Understanding that these close contact exclusions may be present challenges for our HCS employees, the Superintendent and her Preventative Measures Team are developing procedures for temporary exclusion leave. The Superintendent will seek authorization from the Board to implement these procedures during the Board meeting on Tuesday, August 24 at 6:00 pm. The Superintendent will share details about the planned procedures during that Board meeting.

The district is in the process of developing a COVID-19 Dashboard. The dashboard will be updated weekly and will be published once available.

Students will use Schoology to access assignments. Additionally, packets may be available upon request. We ask families for their support and flexibility as we work to provide a safe and healthy learning environment.