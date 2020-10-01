Huntsville City Schools bringing students back to five-day-a-week schedule

Huntsville City School students enrolled in traditional learning found out tonight they will soon be in classrooms five days a week.

Superintendent Christie Finley made the announcement at tonight's board of education meeting, saying students pre-k through 12th grade will start the new schedule on October 26.

Superintendent Finley said the district made the decision to expand from the current two or three day a week schedule based on the reduced number of Coronavirus cases.

It's a change that one parent told WAAY 31 will be a big help to her children.

"As soon as I saw it flash up on my phone, I was like, 'yes! I am ready for this!'" said mother, Brandi Wilson.

Mother of three Brandi Wilson says she was happy to hear students in Huntsville City Schools can go back to traditional school five days a week

"I have to go to work and I have to leave the kids home alone and then when I come home and I say did you do this and this and I look at their computers, and they didn't do anything," said Wilson.

She says it's been difficult getting her children motivated to do their school work while on the hybrid learning system.

"It takes me five hours and these wonderful teachers that we have can do it in five minutes, so it's been very hard."

She says having days where her children have to use the district's virtual program has had an impact on their mental health.

"They've actually started getting depressed because of lack of social skills."

Superintendent Finley says there's a reason the district decided on the week of the 26th.

"I think it was important to see what the impact of fall break could be on our numbers in our district," said Superintendent Finley.

Finley says the district is ordering face and desk shields to prepare for the return and Wilson says she hopes precautions, like wearing masks, are re-emphasized before the five day a week schedule starts.

"There should be some type of continuing education that right now every teacher now going into fifth day should have to take. It doesn't have to be long. It just should remind them that they are the examples for the children," said Wilson.

The district says an email will be sent out to families tomorrow going over more information on the five-day-a-week plan.