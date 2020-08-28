Huntsville City Schools announces return of in-person classes in September

Huntsville City Schools announced Friday morning that it will open for in-person classes in September.

The return applies to all students not enrolled in the Huntsville Virtual Academy.

“The district will return students to the school buildings in phases by bringing in younger students a week before older students. As outlined in the HCS Reset Plan, students will return to school using an A day/B day staggered schedule. Students will engage in live instruction every day both face-to-face and online,” Huntsville City Schools said in a statement on Friday.

It says students will return to school, by grade level, on the following dates:

Week of Sept. 14, 2020: Pre-K - 8

Week of Sept. 21, 2020: 9 – 12

“HCS administrators made the decision to return students to school after witnessing improvements in the public health situation in North Alabama. Additionally, the decision was made in conjunction with local health and city officials,” the statement goes on to say.

Previously, the district said it would start the new school year with nine weeks of virtual learning only, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Students started virtual classes on Aug. 17.

The announcement about starting the year with virtual learning only was made during a joint news conference with the Madison City and Madison County school systems.

The district says families may opt for their students to continue remote learning until the end of the first nine weeks, which ends on Friday, Oct. 23.

Administrators are expected to provide an update at the Sept. 3 Board of Education meeting.

Friday's statement says “Principals will provide information to families on or before Sept. 4, 2020, related to student cohort groups for the staggered schedule. For information about the A day/B day schedule, please see page 40 of the district’s Reset Plan located at huntsvillecityschools.org/reset. The HCS Special Education Department will provide more information to families who receive special education services.”

Find more back to school stories here.