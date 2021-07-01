Huntsville City Schools announce new COVID policy changes ahead of school year

Thursday night, Huntsville City School board members announced COVID policy changes for the upcoming school year.

One of the biggest changes: masks and face coverings are now optional for students and staff.

One of the certified nurse practitioners of the school system told everyone they've been closely following the trends with COVID and so far, so good.

Even though there are a few changes, they are still updating everyone with new case numbers and will have guidelines in place.

"We're looking forward to a really good school year here at Huntsville City Schools. In particular, one thing many may recognize as we approach the new school year. This school year will feel like many previous school years, in terms of day-to-day operations," said Craig Williams.

With school starting in nearly one month, on August 4th, Huntsville City Schools announced some changes to their COVID policy for the year.

One of the most visible changes: masking is now optional for everyone and desk shields will be taken down.

Craig Williams is the communications coordinator for the school system and he told WAAY-31 why they took their time making these changes.

First, the state of emergency in Alabama will expire on July 6th.

"Second off, we're following all of the guidance we see here in Huntsville, in Madison county, as far as masking goes. We want to remain consistent to make it easy for everybody to understand and follow," said Williams.

Williams told us he hopes kids are excited as they get back to a sense of normalcy, and said even though there are numerous changes to how school will look, they are still keeping COVID as a top priority.

Especially as the Delta variant rages on.

"We still are going to continue monitoring COVID conditions in our schools, we're still going to continue monitoring our case numbers and we're still going to be very aware and on top of what the COVID conditions are here within Huntsville City Schools," he said.

Also added to the list of changes: visitors are now allowed back into the schools and there will be no need for employees to get a temperature checks prior to entering the building.