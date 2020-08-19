Huntsville City Schools: Nationwide outages reported with new online learning program

Huntsville City Schools says its new program for online learning is down Wednesday morning.

The program, Schoology, is also used by other districts in North Alabama.

“School districts across the country, including Huntsville City Schools, are experiencing outages related to Schoology. Schoology is working to resolve the nationwide outages as quickly as possible,” Huntsville City Schools posted to Facebook Wednesday morning.

The district had its first day of school on Monday. They're doing at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.