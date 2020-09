Lee High School will forfeit its upcoming football game against James Clemens due to multiple people on the team being in coronavirus quarantine, Huntsville City Schools said in an announcement Tuesday morning.

The game was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25. James Clemens will now play Briarwood at home Friday night.

The school’s next game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 against Brewer High School.

