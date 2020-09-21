Huntsville City Schools high school students start in-person learning

High School students in Huntsville City Schools will be back in the classroom on Monday for the first time since March, but they will be starting off this week with a staggered schedule.

Students will be required to wear masks and will be encouraged to social distance.

As students go inside the school, they will see a health check station to screen and check temperatures, but that will be used only for staff members.

When a student enters the classroom, the district says they will see cleaning supplies, including an Oxivir spray bottle, gloves and hand sanitizer.

If any student shows signs of coronavirus, they will be sent to a safe room where nurses will call parents to come pick them up,

and then contact tracing will begin.

Nurses say they spent the weekend preparing these rooms, making sure they have the appropriate PPE.

The district is asking high school students to stay hyper-aware of how they are feeling, and if they are sick, stay home.