Huntsville City Schools: Coronavirus cases linked to 5 schools in last week

The Huntsville City School System says that people with coronavirus have been in five of the district’s schools within the last week.

All five facilities have been sanitized since the exposures were reported.

The system has set up a web page “to identify facilities and schools where individuals who have tested positive for (coronavirus) have been. These reports only pertain to individuals who test positive AND have a potential impact on others at a facility or school.”

“These reports will not identify situations where an individual who is associated with a school tests positive but has not been on campus (for example, a student on remote learning).”

The report also does not say how many people with coronavirus are linked to each facility.

While students are set to begin the new school year virtually on Aug. 17, the new report begins with data starting Aug. 7, when teachers and staff first returned to school buildings.

As of Aug. 12, the impacted schools are:

Aug. 11: Huntsville High School

Aug. 10: Martin Luther King Jr. And Highlands elementary schools; Jemison High School

Aug. 8: Chaffee Elementary School

