Huntsville City Schools: About 80 in coronavirus-related quarantine after classroom return

Less than a week after students returned to some Huntsville City Schools campuses, dozens of individuals associated with the district now are in coronavirus-related quarantine.

This comes after a positive case was confirmed at the Academy for Academics & Arts elementary school in north Huntsville. And individuals also showed multiple major symptoms and were put in quarantine at Blossomwood, Goldsmith Schiffman and Williams elementary schools.

"We have about 80 in quarantine across our district of about 23,500 students, give or take, … and so those students are at home away from others,” said Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools spokesperson.

Williams said families with possible exposures have been notified.

"We have provided guidance to our teachers on how to identify and look for those symptoms of coronavirus, COVID-19,” said Williams. “So in the event a teacher identifies a student may be exhibiting some of those symptoms they are sent to the school nurse and there the school nurse makes sure the student is away from others in the safe rooms.

“We have one of those set up on each school campus."

Privacy concerns are stopping the district from confirming if the coronavirus case at the Academy for Academics & Arts is a staff member or student. It also won’t give additional information about the three possible cases under investigation.

Williams said the district planned only to have Plexiglass barriers for elementary school students, but now is in the process of ordering them for students inside every school.

All four impacted schools have been cleaned.