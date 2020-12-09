Huntsville City School parent concerned about his children's education

A Hunstville City School parent shared his concerns with us Wednesday, about the education his children are getting during the Coronavirus pandemic and the impact of the ransom-ware attack.

We also learned about a possible supplemental pay plan for educators during this difficult time.

"It's been a bit of a challenge. Primarily it's the schedule and encouraging our kids to be self-driven when they're at home," said Zane Hall, Parent of Huntsville City School students.

Hall has three kids in the school system.

He is concerned that his children are not getting the education they need for the future.

Especially after the cybersecuirty attack.

"Well, what I do know is that it put a stop to many things. I think educators, teachers, staff, faculty realize is that all their tools that they were using and that the kids were using became, you know, was pulled out from under them," Hall said.

Superintendent Christie Finley says the school district is focused on the teachers and students.

"When we were presented with this cyber threat, immediately you know our attention goes to our teachers and our students. But just as we've delt with any other challenge in our district, we see this as just another challenge that we have to deal with. And at the end of the day, we do what we do, we teach our students," said Superintendent Finley.

The district recognizes that teachers and staff are working harder than ever before.

That's why the school board shared a plan Wednesday night to give all employees supplemental pay of $500 for the extra work they have put in this year.

"We're very grateful for the educators we have in Huntsville," said Hall.

Parents told me they appreciate everything teachers have done for the students.

The supplemental pay plan would cost about 1.4 to 1.5 million dollars.

The Huntsville City Schools' Board of Education will vote on that plan at next week's meeting on December 17th.