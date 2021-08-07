Huntsville Bible College hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

Schools and organizations are doing whatever they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Huntsville Bible College is trying to get more shots in people's arms by hosting a vaccine clinic.

Slowly but surely people came to the vaccine clinic throughout the day. Jamie Smith was one of the people. He said his family's been bugging him for a while now to get vaccinated, but his tipping point was seeing the recent surge in cases.

“With the numbers going up, can’t take the chance right now," said Smith.

People came with their sleeves rolled up before the clinic was even set to begin.

The President of Huntsville Bible College, John Clay, said that's when he knew it was going to be a successful day.

He believes getting the vaccine is crucial. That's why Huntsville Bible College is requiring its students and teachers to get the vaccine if they're going to be doing in-person learning once the school year starts up.

“We believe that in order to kind of avoid this COVID-19 issue, it’s important that all of us who can, receive the vaccination," Clay said.

Several people who got vaccinated either work in a school system, or are currently in school. They wanted to protect themselves and their loved ones as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Smith said a driving factor to get the vaccine was the convenience of this clinic, and the warning he heard from an ER nurse.

"They said, ‘By the time you get here, it’s too late to get the vaccine.’ So, I said let me get ahead of it," Smith explained.

Organizers said even though they didn't run out of vaccines, it was still a successful day because they were able to vaccinate 12 people.

They're hosting another clinic in three weeks. Anyone is welcome to come.