Highlands Elementary School students won’t be starting the new academic year at their school.

Instead, they’ll be sent to the old Calvary Hills school, 2800 Poplar Ave.

This will impact about 450 students and is because a roof replacement at the school is not yet complete.

They’ll stay there until it is. An end date has not been announced.

The first day of school is Aug. 4.

