High school football player reacts to cancelled Grissom vs. Huntsville High game

Nurses in Huntsville City Schools are busy contact tracing after the district announced today that someone associated with the Huntsville High team tested positive, and several others had to begin quarantine.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 9:15 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

WAAY 31 is hearing from one of the, no doubt, many Huntsville High School football players feeling disappointed after learning Thursday's game against Grissom High School had to be cancelled due to Coronavirus.

Nurses in Huntsville City Schools are busy contact tracing after the district announced today that someone associated with the Huntsville High team tested positive, and several others had to begin quarantine.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton spoke to one Huntsville High School senior who plays on the football team. He says he knew something like this would happen eventually, but he also knows safety is the priority.

"I was hoping we could play as many games as possible and ride it out, but this is what it's come to," said high school senior, Brady Elms.

Huntsville High School senior football player Brady Elms says there's no denying football is his passion.

"It's just something that I've loved doing," said Elms.

When Brady's high school in Raleigh, North Carolina cancelled football for the season, he decided to move to Huntsville with his father.

"I just thought to myself, if I ever get to play this season, I'm taking it no matter where in the country it takes me," said Elms.

After playing just a few games this year, Elms was told Wednesday, that he was exposed to someone associated with the football team who tested positive for Coronavirus and had to quarantine.

"It's kind of a letdown that we have to quarantine for two weeks," said Elms.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson, Craig Williams, says it was a hard decision cancelling the rival football game between Grissom and Huntsville High Schools this week.

"When you learn about a person who tested positive and others who are going to be in quarantine. It's just something that's unfortunately not going to work out and of course, we hate that for our students," said Williams.

Because a person tested positive at Huntsville High School, they take the loss and Grissom takes a win.

"There really isn't much you can do other than stay positive. That's the best thing you can do right now," said Elms.

Elms says he hopes he and his fellow seniors can play as many games as possible going forward.

"There's a lot of anticipation. You don't know what's coming next. Just hoping for the best every week," said Elms.

The district says the Grissom vs. Huntsville High School game will not be rescheduled, but both teams will resume their seasons on October 2.

