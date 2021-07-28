Here are the mask-wearing rules for every North Alabama school system

Masks are on the minds of many as students, educators and staff head back to schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
We’ve checked with all school systems in North Alabama to learn what, if any, mask-wearing rules they’ll have this school year.
Here’s what we’ve learned. Find plans for all the school systems HERE. Both lists will be updated.
Masks Required
Huntsville City Schools
Masks Optional at this time
Arab City Schools
Decatur City Schools
Boaz City Schools
Madison City
Madison County
Hartselle City Schools
Colbert County Schools
Fayetteville, TN City Schools
Jackson County Schools
DeKalb County Schools
Lincoln County Schools
Scottsboro City Schools
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Limestone County Schools
Albertville City Schools
Athens City Schools
Tuscumbia City Schools
Sheffield City Schools
Franklin County Schools
Morgan County Schools
Marshall County Schools
Russellville City Schools
Guntersville City Schools
Fort Payne City Schools
No Decision Yet
Florence City Schools: Will make a decision week of Aug. 2
Lauderdale County Schools: Waiting on guidance from the state
Lawrence County Schools: Waiting on guidance from the state