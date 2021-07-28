Here are the mask-wearing rules for every North Alabama school system

Masks are on the minds of many as students, educators and staff head back to schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

We’ve checked with all school systems in North Alabama to learn what, if any, mask-wearing rules they’ll have this school year.

Here’s what we’ve learned. Find plans for all the school systems HERE. Both lists will be updated.

Masks Required

Huntsville City Schools

Masks Optional at this time

Arab City Schools

Decatur City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Madison City

Madison County

Hartselle City Schools

Colbert County Schools

Fayetteville, TN City Schools

Jackson County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Limestone County Schools

Albertville City Schools

Athens City Schools

Tuscumbia City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Morgan County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Russellville City Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

No Decision Yet

Florence City Schools: Will make a decision week of Aug. 2

Lauderdale County Schools: Waiting on guidance from the state

Lawrence County Schools: Waiting on guidance from the state