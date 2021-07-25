Here are the 2021 Back to School dates, plans for every North Alabama school system

The 2021-2022 school year will be a little more like years past- as least as compared to last year's that was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Below you'll find every school system in North Alabama (as well as Fayetteville and Lincoln County in Tennessee) and their start dates. Click or tap on the names to be taken directly to each system's latest Back To School plan.

Albertville City Schools: Aug. 4

Arab City Schools: Aug. 9

Athens City Schools: Aug. 11

Boaz City Schools: Aug. 11

Colbert County Schools: Aug. 6

Decatur City Schools: Aug. 5

DeKalb City Schools: Aug. 6

Florence City Schools: Aug. 19

Fort Payne City Schools: Aug. 10

Franklin County Schools: Aug. 10

Guntersville City Schools: Aug. 11

Hartselle City Schools: Aug. 6

Huntsville City Schools: Aug. 4

Jackson County Schools: Aug. 5

Lauderdale County Schools: Aug. 9 is for PreK-6 & 7-12 Hybrid A students; Aug. 13 for PreK-6 & 7-12 Hybrid B students

Lawrence County Schools: Aug. 10

Limestone County Schools: Aug. 6

Madison City Schools: Aug. 4

Madison County Schools: Aug. 4

Marshall County Schools: Aug. 10

Morgan County Schools: Aug. 11

Muscle Shoals City Schools: Aug. 6

Russellville City Schools: Aug. 11

Scottsboro City Schools: Aug. 5

Sheffield City Schools: Aug. 9

Tuscumbia City Schools: Aug. 10

Fayetteville City, TN, Schools: Aug. 2

Lincoln County, TN, Schools: 1/2 day Aug. 2 and Aug. 3