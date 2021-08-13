Clear

Hatton Elementary School in Colbert County moving to virtual learning due to coronavirus spike

Hatton Elementary School

Classes resumed on Aug. 6.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:18 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 2:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

Hatton Elementary School in Leighton will shift to virtual learning on Monday due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

This will last for 10 days. The school hopes to return to in-person learning on Aug. 24.

Eighteen percent of students and teachers have tested positive for coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who is and are in quarantine.

Five of 25 school employees currently are out with Covid.

Hatton Elementary is part of the Colbert County School System. Classes resumed on Aug. 6.

Mask wearing is not required in schools.

