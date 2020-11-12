Harvest Elementary School in Madison County temporarily moves to remote learning due to coronavirus

Harvest Elementary School, in the Madison County School System, will temporarily transition to 100 percent remote learning due to coronavirus, Superintendent Allen Perkins announced Thursday.

This begins Nov. 16 and lasts through Nov. 23.

Perkins also wrote:

Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 30, 2020, following our Thanksgiving Break.

Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP. Teachers will also be available throughout the day (7:45-2:45) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet. Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.

The school will serve curbside meals from 11AM - Noon at the school for students during the remote learning period.