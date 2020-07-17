Hartselle City Schools students to return in staggered schedule, take online or in-person classes

Hartselle City Schools released its plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Students can attend on-campus classes or stay at home for online learning.

Students who choose the online option will be required to participate in it for at least one semester.

The district encourages students and staff to bring face coverings to school and wear them when social distancing is not possible. Students will not be required to wear face coverings at all times on campus, but they will be required to wear them “on school buses, in certain transition situations, and when distancing cannot be maintained.”

All students doing online learning will start on Aug. 10. The district says the following schedule will be used for students returning to traditional school:

On August 10, traditional school students, in 1st - 12th grades, whose last name begins with A-K, will attend school during normal hours. On August 11, A-K students will not attend in person.

On August 11, traditional school students, in 1st-12th grades, whose last name begins with L-Z, will attend school during normal hours. On August 10, L-Z students will not attend in person.

For students in Prek and Kindergarten - On August 10, students whose last name begins with A-K will attend half day.

For students in PreK and Kindergarten - On August 11, students whose last name begins with L-Z will attend half day.

For students in PreK and Kindergarten - the half day times will be: Prek 8:30 - 12:00 & K 8:00 – 11:30.

Traditional students, in grades 1 – 12, and virtual students will begin a full-day schedule on August 12, 2020.

If schools are closed unexpectedly, students will take their school issued devices home, and learning will continue in an online format with instruction provided by the students' classroom teachers.

You can find the full plan here.