Hartselle City Schools prepares for first day

With just two days left until the first day of school for Hartselle City Schools, faculty members are doing some last minute preparations.

The superintendent says custodians will be disinfecting classrooms one more time and wiping down high contact surfaces, like desks before school starts on Monday.

"This is my 33rd year in education, so starting, this is different. This is definitely different," said Hartselle City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dee Dee Jones.

As the hours run out before students return to school, Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones is doing what she can to get her district ready.

"Those are top priorities, making sure our staff, teachers and students are safe, but also making sure they have the tools and materials," said Jones.

Over the weekend, schools are putting the final touches on front offices, that now have Plexiglas shields up to separate visitors from employees.

"We are enclosing our front foyer area to create a safe environment for parents who need to check out students and that sort of thing," said principal of Hartselle Intermediate School, Earon Sheats.

Principal at Hartselle Intermediate School, Earon Sheats, says custodians are cleaning floors one more time, after carpet was replaced with tile over the Summer.

"Leather and hard surfaces are easier to clean and so those soft surfaces don't hold any of the virus," said Sheats.

Superintendent Jones says schools will be doing one more deep-clean before Monday.

"Daily we are fogging out classrooms and daily we are cleaning common surfaces," said Sheats.

"We are sanitizing our buses one last time and getting those ready," said Jones.

While both women feel prepared for the school year ahead, they know it'll be a difficult transition for everyone.

"From day one we have emotional check-ins that we are going to do with kids, zones of regulation, to communicate their feelings and where they are at," said Sheats.

The superintendent says she will monitor the number of cases in Morgan County and make adjustments to the district's plan as needed.

Dr. Jones also says the district will also be offering teachers counseling services if they need help getting used to the new school year.