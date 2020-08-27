Hartselle City Schools have 242 people in quarantine

Thursday Hartselle City Schools announced 14 people in the school system have tested positive for the coronavirus and 242 people are quarantined.

Hartselle City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dee Dee Jones, said Thursday was the first day the district sent out a weekly newsletter to parents about the number of cases. You can see the weekly update here.

Dr. Jones also said the district will look at each school individually and switch them to virtual if there are too many cases.

“We’re looking and reevaluating our plan to look at the number of impact, the number of students impacted by this so, where we have more cases or where we’ve had to quarantine more students," said Dr. Jones. "So, right now we are in the process of ‘do we need to address that.’”

As of Thursday, every school in the Hartselle City School District has some students and teachers in quarantine, but not every school has confirmed cases.

The schools with cases are:

Hartselle Intermediate has two positive cases.

Barkley Bridge has 3 positive cases.

Hartselle Junior High has 3 positive cases.

Hartselle High School has 6 positive cases.

Dr. Jones said they do not have a definitive percentage that would cause a school to close down. She said they may have to close a school if 20% of students and 17% of teachers test positive at one time.

“If we needed to shut down, we would do that, or if we needed to go to a different schedule, we would do that if that’s needed," said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said the district is following all the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines by requiring masks, social distancing, temperature checks and increased cleaning protocols. She said they're doing their part to keep people safe in school, but she said since contact tracing shows most cases originated outside of school, she has this message to students and staff.

"Make sure you're socially distancing on the weekends," said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said the district will continue to call parents if their child has been exposed and will answer their questions about what is expected of quarantine.