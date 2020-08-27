Hartselle City Schools confirms 14 coronavirus cases; 242 people quarantining

Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones says out of 3,551 students, the district has 13 currently who have tested positive for coronavirus.

One staff member also tested positive, Jones said on Thursday.

Right now, 242 people, including students and staff, are quarantining. Jones said contact tracing was done and everyone in close contact with those infected were placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Through contact tracing, Jones said they believe the cases originated from outside of school.

You can find the district's update about the cases here.

You can find a breakdown for schools from the district below: