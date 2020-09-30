Half of West Limestone High Schools traditional students switched to virtual

About 270 enrolled in traditional learning returned to West Limestone High School on Wednesday. That's about half the regular number.

This comes after the school announced that due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases and people in quarantine, students not already enrolled in virtual learning could pivot to that option until the end of fall break.

WAAY 31's Grace Campbell spoke with multiple parents on Facebook and at West Limestone High School. Some parents are confident in how the situation is being dealt with but some say they have questions about it.

“They seem to be doing a good job about it," said West Limestone High School parent, Heath Cooley. "It’s just where you stand on the whole situation and how you look at it."

Cooley let his two sons decide whether they were going to do traditional or virtual schooling at West Limestone High School. Since the beginning of the school year, his senior has been in the traditional setting and his freshman in virtual learning.

He thinks the school is doing the best it can to keep people safe.

“I don’t think anybody’s figured out how to do a great job yet," said Cooley. "Everybody seems to just be doing what it takes to get by."

Cooley and other parents said they wish the school would explain the numbers more in-depth.

“Break it down to us and let us know, these had it, these were just symptoms and this was just something other,” said Cooley.

Waylon Davis has a tenth grader on the football team who opted for virtual learning this year. After learning about the 18 students who tested positive, Davis thinks the district should take action.

“I think they just need to keep them all at home for right now until this whole thing is over with," said Davis.

The school says 18 students tested positive for the coronavirus, 110 students and 4 teachers are in quarantine.