Half of Lauderdale County Schools students return for traditional learning

Half of Lauderdale County Schools students are back in class Monday morning on an alternating schedule.

Monday marks the first time the students are going to traditional classes in almost six months. We learned what sanitizing measures the district is taking on its buses to keep those students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drivers ran their routes like normal, but around 8:30 a.m., they come back to the district’s bus barn. That is when the buses are sanitized.

As students get on buses, they get masks and hand sanitizer. Each bus driver also has a portable sanitizing fog machine that’s handheld. They are required to wipe down the buses, too.

Students load the buses from back to front and unload from front to back. Since they are on an alternating schedule, that cuts down on the number of students in schools and that get on the buses.

There aren’t as many students in class on Monday because of the schedule and that about 20% of students decided to do virtual learning this year.

The alternating schedule will last for the first four weeks of school. After that, it will be up to the Lauderdale County Board of Education to extend the alternating schedule or go back full time.